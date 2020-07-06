PUBG Mobile: Top 5 new features of 0.19.0 update

Here's a quick guide on the top five new features to come with the 0.19.0 PUBG Mobile update.

This new update will see major changes and new settings, as well as better customisations.

PUBG Mobile is all set to release the 0.19.0 update on its global servers on 7th July 2020 on all app stores. The update will feature many new features and rewards. There are also various new settings and customisations available. In this article, we discuss the top five new features of the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update.

#1 Beryl M762 iron sight

Players will get to see a much-improved iron sight for the Beryl M762

In the 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile, players will get to see a much-improved iron sight for the Beryl M762, as there was a lot of feedback on the bad iron sight of this gun. In the current version, the iron sight of Beryl M762 is in a V-shape, which makes it difficult to shoot enemies. However, in the upcoming update, players will be able to see through the iron sight much more comfortably.

#2 FPP dynamic holding

Players will be able to better-see enemies

This feature will come in very handy for players who play FPP mode in PUBG Mobile. While enabling the new FPP Dynamic Holding option, the player will hold his gun much lower on the screen. This because in FPP mode, sometimes, the gun covers half the screen, making it difficult to spot enemies and kill them.

#3 Mag pickup priority

Players can now pick-up specific mag options

With the 0.19.0 update, players will now have the option to select mag pickup priority. Players can visit settings, and then in the pickup section, they will see the new option of Mag Pickup Priority. Here, players can choose between the Extended, Quickdraw and default buttons. It will help those who don't want to pick up quickdraw magazines. While selecting the extended option, the player will only pickup extended magazines.

#4 Customisable kill feed

Another great feature of the 0.19.0 update in PUBG Mobile is the customisable kill feed, meaning players can move the kill feed on the screen via the controls menu. There is no option to decrease or increase the kill feed's transparency, but players can move it to any part on the screen.

#5 New kill effect settings

Colors of kill effect will include red, green and yellow

The last feature in the list of Top 5 new features from the new PUBG Mobile update is the kill effect setting. Players will now have the option to select between four different colors of kill effect, including red, green and yellow. It is one of the most-awaited features in the game, and players are sure to love it.

