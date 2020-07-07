PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update for Android: OBB download Link

Here's the link to download the latest OBB files of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update.

The file size of the latest PUBG Mobile update with OBB is around 1.84 GB.

Download PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 OBB

The 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile has finally released globally and is ready to be downloaded. The latest update has brought several new maps, events, and modes to the game. Ranging from the new Livik map to new Library mode, there are a lot of new elements to explore in PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update.

The 0.19.0 update started rolling out slowly to players at 03:00 UTC (20 minutes ago) and should be fully rolled out at 06:00 UTC.

If you haven't received the update yet, you can wait for it to arrive on the Play Store. Besides waiting for the update, you can also download both the APK and OBB files of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update from here. The article will also explain you to how to install both the files on your phone.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update OBB file

OBB download link: https://bit.ly/2Z7QIrI

APK download link: https://bit.ly/2BNw6Mr

Download both the OBB and APK files of the game from the above link. Open file manager on your phone and click on the downloaded file Android_trunk_No73_0.19.0.11047_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk Allow installation from unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to settings>safety, and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, create a new folder 'com.tencent.ig' in Android/OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the PUBG Mobile app and enjoy the game.

The OBB file size of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update is around 1.84GB. Thus, make sure that your phone has enough storage space to accommodate the game. In case the downloaded file indicates an error saying, 'There was a problem parsing the package', then consider downloading both the APK and OBB files and installing them again.

