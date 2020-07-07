PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update highly compressed APK + OBB download

Here is the link to the highly compressed PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update APK and OBB file.

The size of the update is around 1.84 GB for Android devices and 2.13 GB for iOS devices.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature

SHARE

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Highly Compressed (Image Credits: Imagezebra)

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update has released globally. The update has added the exclusive Livik Map, Bonfire Mode, new cheer park, a new library map, and much more to the game. The update is available to download from the Google Play Store and Apple Store. The size of the update is around 1.84 GB for Android devices and 2.13 GB for iOS devices.

Some of the players are not able to download this massive update because of limited data plan or slow internet speed. In this article, we have provided you with the links to download the highly compressed APK and OBB files of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update highly compressed APK

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update highly compressed download link: https://bit.ly/2VT7fhb

(Password: mysteriousgaming)

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update

Click on the above link and download the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update. Install 7Zip or any other rar extractor from Google Play Store. Extract the downloaded files to your phone and install the PUBG Mobile APK. Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings > Safety, and then Privacy > Install Apps from unknown sources. Once the installation of APK file is complete, create a new folder 'com.tencent.ig' in Android>>OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the PUBG Mobile app and enjoy the latest update.

Advertisement

The players who update the game before 13th July 2020 (UTC +0) will receive the following additional rewards:

2,888 BP

AG ×100

Nightmare Helmet (3d)

Players are suggested to update the game as soon as possible. Players using the older version of the game will not be able to play with the ones who have the game's latest version.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update - Exclusive Livik map released.