PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update for iOS: Download Link

A step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile's latest 0.19.0 update on iOS devices.

The size of the 0.19.0 update for iOS devices is around 2.3 GB.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update for iOS

PUBG Mobile's much-awaited 0.19.0 update has finally hit the global servers and is now available for everyone to download.

PUBG Mobile is available on three platforms – Android, iOS and Windows (emulator). In this article, we take a look at steps that iOS users can follow to install the PUBG Mobile's 0.19.0 update.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 in iOS

Open the Apple store in your iOS devices. Search for PUBG Mobile or visit this link in the safari browser. The above-mentioned link will redirect you to the Apple store. Click on the Update button if you have already installed the game in your device. Otherwise hit the install button and wait until the installation completes.

As announced by PUBG Mobile, the latest 0.19.0 update is around 2.34 GB for iPhones. You have to, therefore, make sure that your device has enough storage space to accommodate the game.

The most exciting new additions in the game include the Livik map, the new arena gameplay, the library mode and much more. In addition, an MK12 weapon and a monster truck have been also added to the game.

If you are unable to download the update, consider switching your network connection. If this doesn't help you, then try installing a fresh copy of the game.