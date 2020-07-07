PUBG Mobile: Season 14 Royale Pass 1 to 100 RP rewards

Here's a quick guide on the Season 14 royale pass rewards in PUBG Mobile.

The new season will feature many outfits, vehicles and weapon skins for players.

Season 14 Royale Pass 1 To 100 RP rewards

PUBG Mobile has released its newest season across global servers, and the Season 14 royale pass will soon follow on 14th July 2020. Each season's royale pass arrives with new outfits, vehicle skins and other cool-looking skins in the game. A player needs to purchase the Elite Royale Pass worth 600 UC to get their hands on all these rewards.

In this article, we have discussed the Season 14 royale pass 1 to 100 RP rewards in the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update.

#1 New M416 skin

Images Credit: Mad Tamizha

The best reward of the Season 14 royale pass for many players is going to be the M416 gun skin. This skin is named as Avian Tyrant, and will complement the 100 RP mythic outfit. It will be present at rank 90 in the Season 14 royale pass.

#2 New vehicle skins

New vehicle skins

Advertisement

The new season will see many new vehicle skins arrive in PUBG Mobile. A new UAZ, Dacia and bus skin are coming in the latest royale pass, which will be a treat for players who don't have any good vehicle skins in their inventories.

#3 New bag skin

New bag skins

A very cool-looking backpack skin is also coming in the Season 14 royale pass rewards. The backpack is red in colour and resembles a firefighter's equipment, and players can also see a fire hose when a level 2 or level 3 backpack is equipped. The backpack will be present at rank 80 in the Season 14 royale pass.

#4 New helmet skin

Helmet skins

A very-awesome helmet skin will be present at rank 40 in the Season 14 royale pass of PUBG Mobile. The helmet is black and pink in color, and has a very shiny look.

#5 New airplane finish

Airplane skin will be available

As part of Season 14 royale pass rewards, players will also get an awesome airplane finish. The skin will be present at rank 60 in the new royale pass.

#6 New pan skin

Pan skin

PUBG Mobile has also included a new pan skin in the Season 14 royale pass rewards. This skin is bluish in colour and has a very vibrant texture. It will be available at rank 20 in the Elite Royale Pass.

#7 New shotgun skin

You can lay your hands on a new shotgun skin

At rank 50, a new S1897 shotgun skin will be present as a Royale Pass reward. This skin is named the 'Butcher Of The Stalber', and has a very old look to it.

#8 New outfits

The best rewards off the lot?

Above are some of the images of outfits coming in the new season of PUBG Mobile. Players will get plenty of these in the Elite royale pass, and many new mythic, legendary and epic outfits are included.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile

Also read: Top 5 loot spots in new Livik map in PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update