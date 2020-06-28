PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update on July 7: All leaks so far

PUBG Mobile Season 14 might be based on an Egyptian theme, and may include artifacts from that time.

Many new outfits, weapon skins, and new modes will be introduced in the game with the 0.19.0 update.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Features

PUBG Mobile has officially announced the release date of its 0.19.0 update. The update will arrive on the global servers of the game on 7th July 2020.

Players are very excited for the update, as many new modes are coming with this update. In this article, we have discussed all leaks regarding the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update that is coming on 7 July.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update

Season 14 Royale Pass

A new Egyptian theme will make its way into the game. The rewards for Season 14 Elite Royale Pass will include Egyptian Kings and Queens. A special Egyptian mode background theme will be given to players in the 0.19.0 update. On completing 100 RP, players will have the option to select between two outfits.

Upcoming Weapon Skins

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update

In the 0.19.0 update, many new weapon skins, both upgradable and non-upgradable, will be introduced. A brand new M416 is coming with the new update. Many new upgradable skins for weapons like PP-Bizon, S12k are also coming to the game.

New Special Character

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update

A new special female character is also coming with the 0.19.0 update. The special character is named as Pharoah Rise. The character will have its own special set of voice packs. Its mythic outfit is one of the best looking outfits in PUBG Mobile.

Players will be able to buy this character with both UC and character vouchers. A special mode will also arrive with this character based on Egyptian Pyramids in the game.

New Improvements

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update

In the 0.19.0 update, the game will see many much-awaited improvements. The iron sight of Beryl M762 is made much better. Now players will be able to shoot in a better manner with Beryl M762 Assault Rifle.

