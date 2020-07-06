PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update maintenance break details

The PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update will release on 7th July 2020 and will bring a lot of exciting modes and features.

The PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update is all set to hit global servers on 7th July 2020 and will bring a lot of exciting modes and features. The latest update will introduce the exclusive Livik map, Bonfire Mode, new cheer park, and much more.

The complete patch notes of the update have also been officially released and here are the maintenance break details of the upcoming update.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update

Before pushing out a significant update, the PUBG Mobile developers take down the servers for maintenance for a few hours. During the maintenance break, no one can enter the game by any means.

But this time there will be no downtime for PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update, i.e., the servers will not be taken down for maintenance before the update. The update will be pushed directly on to the Google Play Store and App Store.

The size of the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update will be 1.84 GB for Android devices and 2.13 GB for iOS devices. Additionally, players are suggested to update the game as soon as possible as players from the older version of the game will not be able to play with the ones that have the game's latest version.

Here's the tour of the new Livik Map that is set to be introduced in the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update:

Players who update the game before 13th July 2020 will receive 2,888 BP, AG ×100, and Nightmare Helmet (3d) for free as additional rewards.

After the 0.19.0 update, the PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass will be released on 14th July 2020 where the players would be able to complete RP missions to unlock exclusive RP rewards. Season 14 is based on the Spark the Flame theme and will bring a brand new character Pharaoh, an M416 skin, and more.

