PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 version: New Bot evolution update

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update will feature advanced bots with a variety of actions and increased damage.

PUBG Mobile's new update will hit the global servers on the 7th of July.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update is going to release soon and will hit the global servers on 7th July 2020. The upcoming update will bring along the Bonfire Mode, a new cheer park, Livik Map and more. The players are eagerly waiting for the update to release.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 version is getting an interesting update called the bot evolution update. It means that the bots in the game will get much more advanced and will be able to do more actions like real players.

Here are the complete details of the Bot Evolution update coming in PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update.

Bot evolution update in PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 version

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update

The upcoming version of PUBG Mobile will feature advanced bots in the classic games that will be able to perform actions they didn't use to perform before. The developers have studied the actions of real players to upgrade the bots in the game and their damage has also been increase significantly.

According to the leaks, players will see these advanced bots only in the final two circles and there will be normal bots for the rest of the match. The new bots will be able to do these actions like real players:

Take Better Cover

Throw Grenades and Stun Grenades

Better Spotting Ability

As of now, these new bot actions were recorded in the game and more actions can also be added before the update is released globally.

The size of the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update is expected to be of around 2GB. Players will be able to download the same from the respective app stores i.e., Google Play Store for Android and Apple Store for iOS devices.

