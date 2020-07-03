PUBG Mobile: How to claim the latest Redeem Codes for July 2020

Latest redeem codes to get free Legendary Outfit and Kar98 Skin in PUBG Mobile in July 2020.

These unique codes can be claimed at the official PUBG Mobile Redeem Center.

PUBG Mobile latest Redeem Codes July 2020 (Image Credits: Tech Tube)

PUBG Mobile has a variety of gun skins, vehicle skins, outfits and other exclusive in-game items. One of the novelties is that every player can be gifted an item by friends or can buy them via the store. However, it can cost a lot of UC and not every player can afford it.

In such a case, Redeem Codes play a significant role here as they offer you free in-game items for a permanent time-period. PUBG Mobile has revealed new redeem codes that can gift you legendary outfit and Kar98 skin for free.

PUBG Mobile Latest Redeem Code

Redeem code for free Kar98 Skin: KARZBZYTR

Redeem code for free Legendary Outfit: BBKTZEZET3

Here are the steps to follow to redeem free PUBG Mobile free popularity code:

#1 Go to the PUBG Mobile redeem center website

PUBG Mobile Redemption Center (Credits: PUBG Mobile)

#2 Enter character ID and redeem code

Fill the redeem code in the redemption center (Credits: PUBG Mobile)

#3 Fill the captcha and verify the details

Details Verification (Credits: PUBG Mobile)

#4 Open PUBG Mobile Mail section after final submission

Mail Section in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

#5 Check your mail to collect your reward

Collect your Gift (Image Credits: Mobile Mode Gaming)

The above mentioned redeem codes have been tested once and are working fine. Make sure to redeem them as soon as possible as they will expire soon.

If it is showing invalid in your case, then you would have to wait for a few days until PUBG Mobile reveals another set of codes for the game. Meanwhile, you can also try out a bunch of other redeem codes that are listed on Sportskeeda.

