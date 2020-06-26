PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update: New frames and outfits for Season 14

The new PUBG Mobile update will release for global servers in the coming weeks.

The 0.19.0 update will feature new character frames, outfits, and much more.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update

PUBG Mobile always leads the race when it comes to introducing new features in regular updates. In the coming weeks, the game will get its official 0.19.0 version update for the Global servers. The update will arrive with many new features and rewards.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update features

#1 New Frames:

Image Credits: Mad Tamizha

In the 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile, players would be able to get various new and interesting avatar frames for their in-game characters. Some of these frames will be available with the Season 14 Elite Royale Pass upgrade. There are chances that in Season 14, players will get new frames from various events in the game.

#2 Season 14 Outfits:

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update

In Season 14, many new outfits will be introduced in the game. The Royale Pass of Season 14 is based on an Egyptian theme. Players will most likely see lots of kings and queens related outfits in the upcoming season of the game.

#3 Clan Rewards:

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Features

Many new clan rewards are also coming in the 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile. Currently, a player can upgrade their clan to level 10 to unlock various in-game items like room cards and much more. With the upcoming update, players would be able to buy some cool avatars and graffiti from the clan shop.

#4 New DIY Guns:

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update

In the 0.19.0 update, Vector and DP-28 will also get DIY options. Players can customize the guns according to their preference. They can add custom stickers and paint the gun with colors available in the Guncraft section. It will help players to customize their guns as they want.

