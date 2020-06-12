PUBG Mobile: 0.19.0 update release date and more features

The PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update is set to introduce new features in the game.

The new update of the game releases globally on 14th July 2020.

0.19.0 Update Release Date

PUBG Mobile is set to introduce new features in its 0.19.0 beta version. This new update will soon get released in the global servers of the game. On that note, let us have a look at the release date of PUBG 0.19.0 Update along with some of its interesting features.

PUBG 0.19.0 Update Release Date:

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update will release globally on 14th July 2020. The Royale Pass of Season 13 ends on 12th July 2020. It means players will be able to buy Season 14 Royale Pass from 14th July 2020.

PUBG 0.19.0 Update Features:

#1: Kill Effect Settings

One of the most awaited features in PUBG Mobile global version is the 'Kill Effect'. This feature has two types of kill effects, which players can opt for in the game. The first one is the Mythic Kill Effect, and the second is the Green Kill Effect. There are three to four types of coloured kill effects: red, green and yellow.

These effects are already present in the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile called Game Of Peace. With this kill effect feature, players will be able to see a bright sparkle on the enemy's body after shooting.

#2: New Achievements

Players will see a plethora of new achievements and get more free rewards in the PUBG 0.19.0 update. Here is a list of the upcoming achievements in the 0.19.0 version of PUBG Mobile.

Panology Professor:

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update

For this achievement, players need to kill a specific number of payers with Pan in the Library Arena mode. The Library Arena mode is an upcoming mode in PUBG Mobile. A total of 50 kills with pan in the Library map of the arena would be required to complete level IV of Panology Professor.

Elite Clan:

PUBG 0.19.0 Update

In this achievement, players need to complete the personal energy objectives mission. There is currently no information on personal energy objectives in the clan, but it is also an upcoming feature in the 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile. It will boost players' participation in their respective clans.

Legend Of Fjord:

To complete this achievement, players have to win the Livik Mode. To complete all levels of this achievement, players need to win up to 50 Livik mode matches. The Livik mode is set to release soon in the global version of PUBG Mobile.

