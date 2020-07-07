PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update: Where is waterfall in the Livik map?

A quick guide on where the waterfall is located in the new Livik map in PUBG Mobile.

Part of the 0.19.0 update, this map has some of best-looking locations and great loot.

Where is waterfall in the Livik map?

PUBG Mobile's 0.19.0 update is available now on all its global servers, and features many new modes and various in-game events, including a new map called Livik. It has some very special places that players can visit and enjoy. One such place is the waterfall. In this article, we discuss where this waterfall is in the Livik map, in PUBG Mobile's 0.19.0 update.

Where is the waterfall in the Livik map?

Waterfall is a must-visit in the new map

One of the must-visit locations in the new Livik map is the waterfall. As the name suggests, it has a real waterfall with a secret location under it. A player can swim and go inside the waterfall, where he/she can find two loot boxes. On opening these boxes, they can obtain some high-quality loot like medkits and other utilities.

Decoding the location of the waterfall

The waterfall is situated in the lower side of the island, between the Shipyard and Lumbar Yard area. A player will need a vehicle to cross two bridges to get to this island and visit the waterfall area.

More about Livik map in PUBG Mobile

Advertisement

Know more about the Livik map

The new Livik map also has a brand new, exclusive vehicle known as Monster Truck. It is fun to ride, and players will love to travel on this with their teammates. It has to be noted that the truck spawns at random locations on the map.

The Livik map is a 2kmx2km map with some rich and diverse landscapes. It also features two new exclusive weapons — MK12 and P90. They can easily be found in the various buildings spread across the map.

With the smaller size of the map, players will experience more action-packed matches, as one round on this map will only last 15 minutes. Hence, players will have a chance to rack up more kills and get the chicken dinner for themselves.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile

Also read: Top 5 loot spots in new Livik map in PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update