PUBG Mobile 1.0.0 update: Erangel 2.0 map release date in global version

PUBG Mobile's Erangel 2.0 map has garnered a lot of attention from players across the globe. However, there have so far been no signs of the map in the global version of PUBG Mobile.

Players are eagerly waiting for the map, which is set to bring an HD graphics option, visual improvements as well as other notable additions to the game.

PUBG Mobile recently made the map available in the beta version of the game and players have to wait just a bit more for the Erangel 2.0 map to arrive in the global version of the game.

Erangel 2.0 map release date in PUBG Mobile global version

As per speculations, the Erangel 2.0 map is officially set to be released on September 11 in the PUBG Mobile global version. According to a recent announcement by PUBG Mobile, the latest map will come to the game along with the 1.0.0 update.

Players can, therefore, play in the map as soon as the developers roll out PUBG Mobile's 1.0.0 update.

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Map release date in India

The PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 map is expected to be released on 11 September 2020 in India. Due to the different time zones, the dates may vary for different regions.

Having said that, there is no official confirmation regarding the release date just yet. As mentioned before, the expected date is only based on speculation and has been sourced from various unofficial sources.

Erangel 2.0 Map features

Let us now take a look at the features of PUBG Mobile's upcoming Erangel 2.0 map.