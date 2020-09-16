PUBG Mobile 1.0 Global version download 2020: Step-by-step guide

The PUBG Mobile 1.0 update was finally released on the 8th of September. The majority of PUBG Mobile players were eagerly waiting for this update as it was set to bring the Erangel 2.0 revamped map. Apart from the new map, the New Era has also begun in the game, which brought a variety of other additions.

As always, the latest PUBG Mobile 1.0 update is now available for download on the official Play Store app. If any player is unable to download the latest 1.0 Global update via Play Store, an alternative method would be to use the following APK and OBB download links of the update.

PUBG Mobile Global Update 1.0 download 2020

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Global Update APK download link: Click here.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Global Update OBB download link: Click here.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile Global update 1.0 in 2020

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile New Era 1.0:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the link given above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option if you haven't done it already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the downloaded APK file.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.tencent.ig (create a folder with this name if there isn't one already).

Step 5: After the file is copied, you can enjoy playing the game.

Make sure your phone has 4 GB of free storage space. If you encounter an error message stating that there was an error parsing the package, consider redownloading the APK and OBB files.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Global Update Features

The latest update has introduced the following features and modes to the game:

New Classic Mode Gameplay: Erangel 2.0

Livik Improvements (New Weapon M1014)

Beyond A.C.E.-Themed Gameplay

Payload Mode (v2.0) is coming back

Halloween Infection Mode (available from October 23)

Graphic Quality Upgrades

Cheer Park: Training Ground Updates

Island in the Lake at Cheer Park

Cheer Park Halloween (available from October 23)

