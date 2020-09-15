PUBG Mobile 1.0 Season 15 Korean version APK + OBB download: Step-by-step guide and tips

The PUBG Mobile Korean Season 15 Update has officially released and has added a bunch of new rewards like Samurai Ops Parachute, Whitestar outfit and more. The PUBG Mobile 1.0 Korean Season 15 update is not available on the Play Store of any other region except Korea and Japan.

The game's Korean version can be downloaded from the TapTap application. The size of PUBG Mobile Korean version 1.0 Update is around 1.8 GB. However, the players can also install the game using APK and OBB files. The download links for the APK + OBB files are provided below along with the steps to install them.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Season 15 Korean version APK+OBB download

PUBG Mobile KR 1.0 Season 15 APK download link: Click here

PUBG Mobile KR 1.0 Season 15 OBB download link: Click here

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Korea 0.19.0 Update

The size of the APK file is 60 MB, and that of the OBB file is 1.8 GB.

To install the PUBG Mobile KR Season 15 update, players can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the above links.

Step 2: After the download is complete, install the APK file but do not open it. It is essential to note that players must enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option from their device settings to install the game.

Step 3: Copy the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.pubg.krmobile (if no folder exists with this name, create one with 'com.pubg.krmobile')

Step 4: After the files are copied, login to your PUBG Mobile account.

Step 5: A pop-up will be displayed on the screen, which will prompt you to download the latest PUBG Mobile Season 15 patch.

Step 6: Restart the game once the update is installed.

Note: If in case players get an error stating 'There was a problem parsing the package', then they can download the APK and OBB files again and follow the steps as mentioned above.

Installation Tips

#1 If you face an error message stating 'there is a problem parsing the package', then you can consider downloading the files again.

#2 Try to download the game using a WiFi connection. However, if you are using a 4G connection, do not perform any other tasks on your device.

#3 Ensure that your device has sufficient storage space.

Disclaimer: Indian players please download the global version at your risk as it might lead to bans

