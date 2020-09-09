PUBG Mobile 1.0 update: 5 best features from latest update

PUBG Mobile launched the 1.0 update on 8th September with many new great features added to the game. These new should look to take the in-game battle royale experience of players to a whole new level.

This title is already a successful franchise, and its popularity is unmatched across the world. The eSports scene is also thriving, with many tournaments being held across regions. In this article, we discuss the best features of the recent PUBG Mobile 1.0 update.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 update top five features

#1 New lobby

The new in-game lobby

The most interesting part of the latest PUBG Mobile 1.0 update is the introduction of brand new lobby animation. Now, the lobby looks more like the PC version, and provides an excellent battle royale experience to the players.

With the new lobby, players can view the various in-game events and their profiles with just one swipe on their smartphone screens. A user can also now navigate through new menus in the game.

#2 90 fps support for more devices

Advertisement

The 90 fps feature is now more accessible

With the PUBG Mobile 1.0 update, more devices will get the 90 fps support, and the complete list of all supported smartphones will be out soon. But most high-end smartphones or flagship-level devices that have a 90Hz refresh rate or more will get the 90 fps support in-game.

This feature gives a much smoother experience to the player when playing the game, and also reduces lag to a great extent. Hence, it enhances the close-combat experience for the player.

#3 Ultra HD (UHD) graphics

Ultra HD graphics now available

A new graphics setting will be available for players in the PUBG Mobile 1.0 update. This is are called UHD or Ultra HD graphics, and will take the overall gaming experience to a new level.

There are now new and detailed visual changes seen to the land, sky, water, and in-game vegetation. Many buildings like warehouses and squad houses also have been renovated for a better battle royale atmosphere in the game.

#4 Erangel 2.0

The much-awaited Erangel remastered map is out

The most publicised feature of the PUBG Mobile 1.0 update was the Erangel 2.0 map. This new, remastered version brought with it many new elements into the game.

There are changed structures to many buildings/areas like Quarry, School, Prison, and Mylta Power. Many other compounds and sites also have been revamped with new colours and textures.

#5 New in-game dynamics in Erangel 2.0

To provide the best battle royale atmosphere to players, Erangel 2.0 has also been launched with many new dynamics. There are now abandoned tanks and cars, trenches, wooden barricades, and much more to get safe cover from enemies.

These new dynamics will surely help players survive more when caught off-guard in open areas. Many underground bunkers also have been introduced in houses in Erangel 2.0.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Free Fire.

Also read: Top three online multiplayer games under 100 MB in 2020