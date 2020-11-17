PUBG Mobile 1.1 update Season 16 Dev Log: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile 1.1 hit the global server about a week back, and it brought in the new Metro Royale Mode, several adjustments, themed gameplay, and many other new features.

The Lightweight Installation Function and Server Change Restriction were two of the critical aspects of this update.

The developers of PUBG Mobile also released the ‘Dev Log’ on their YouTube channel, providing users with details of the features mentioned above.

A recap of the PUBG Mobile 1.1 update Season 16 Dev Log

In the Dev Log, the new Lightweight Installation Function and restriction on changing the servers at will were discussed at length.

Restriction on changing server at will

One of the most significant changes introduced was restricting the ability to switch the servers at will, starting from PUBG Mobile Season 16.

The Switch Server function has been moved to the System Settings screen, and once players change their server, they have to wait 60 days before they can do so again.

As the season started today, players have to choose and confirm the server they wish to play in for the season. Those who do not verify their regions will play in that of the previous season.

If players from different servers team up, they will play in the server of the lobby leader. Also, all points, tiers, and leaderboard rankings will be earned in the selected region.

Lightweight Installation Function

Another highlight was the Lightweight Installation Function, and it has enabled users to regulate the storage size of PUBG Mobile, which was a significant concern for many players. Now, the game’s file size has been reduced to 610 MB on the Google Play Store.

Players can now download/delete the required resource packs from the ‘Download’ tab, accessible in the settings menu. They can click here to read more about it.

'Download' tab

Moreover, the smart delete feature will recommend users to get rid of unused resources. They will also receive some rewards for downloading specific packs.

Gamers can check out the following video by PUBG Mobile to get a detailed insight about the Lightweight Installation Function:

