PUBG Mobile 1.3 Global beta update: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile is one of the leading titles of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. It is trendy and has amassed a massive player base across the world.

The game’s growth can be credited to developers introducing a wide variety of features with regular updates.

Most of the features are tested in the beta version before they are implemented into the final release. Recently, the latest iteration of beta - PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta was rolled out, and users have an opportunity to try out numerous aspects.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the latest PUBG Mobile beta version on their devices using the APK file.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from that country are strictly advised not to download the game)

Downloading the PUBG Mobile 1.3 Global beta update via the APK file

PUBG Mobile 1.3 Beta APK file: Click here

The APK file size is around 624 MB. Therefore, users have to make sure that they have enough space available on their mobile devices.

Step 1: Download the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta via the link above.

Step 2: Click on the "Install from Unknown Source" option if it hasn’t been done previously. Upon doing so, the APK file will start the process.

Step 3: After the installation is complete, open the app and select the desired resource pack.

Step 4: Next, press on the guest option. A dialogue box will ask for the invitation code.

Enter the invitation code

Step 5: Finally, enter the invitation code in the text field and click on the ‘OK’ button.

Players will then be able to enjoy playing the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta on their devices.

In case an error message pops up that says, "There was a problem parsing the package," try redownloading the file and installing it once again.

