PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms global version update: APK download link and guide for worldwide users

Around a week ago, the 1.3 update was made available to PUBG Mobile users across the globe. Multiple new features were implemented into the renowned battle royale title to overhaul the gaming experience for users. Some of the most notable features are:

New game mode: Hundred Rhythms

New sniper rifle: Mosin Nagant

New vehicle: Motor Glider

To try out all the new features, players can update the game to the latest version via Google Play Store or Apple App Store. They can also use the APK file available on the title's official website to download the 1.3 update on their Android devices.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from that country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass: Theme, price, leaked rewards, and more

Advertisement

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms global version update via APK file

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update APK file: Click here

Follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 version using the APK file available on the official website:

Step 1: Players must download the APK file of PUBG Mobile from the link provided above. They should then enable the "Install from unknown source" option and install the APK file.

Step 2: After the installation of the APK file is completed, the players can open the application.

Step 3: Next, they must choose the desired resource pack: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: Once the in-game patches conclude, users can log in to their PUBG Mobile account and enjoy playing the popular battle royale game.

If the players face an error stating, "There was a problem parsing the package," they can redownload the APK file and follow the steps given above.

Advertisement

Note: The APK file size is 943 MB while that of the resource pack depends on the option that the players select. Also, users must ensure that they have sufficient space available on their Android devices.

Also read: How to rank-push quickly in PUBG Mobile before Season 18 arrives