PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update (global version): APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta was released over a week back by the developers. It provides users with an exciting opportunity to try out various features before their release.

It includes exclusive content related to Kong vs Godzilla collaboration, a new vehicle, and other elements. However, users must have an Invitation Code/Binding Code to enter into the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on downloading the latest iteration of PUBG Mobile beta using its APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update (global version) using APK file

Players do not need an OBB file to install PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta. The procedure to download and install it is as follows:

Step 1: Download the beta’s APK file from the link provided below.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta APK file: Click here

Step 2: Once the download is complete, the "Install from unknown" source option must be enabled if not done before.

Step 3: Next, locate and install the APK file.

Players have to make a selection based on their preference

Step 4: After installation, select the required resource pack depending on preference: Low-spec and HD Resource Pack.

Step 5: Then tap on the guest option. A dialog box will appear asking for the Invitation Code/Binding Code.

Note: Invitation Code can be obtained by users from the game’s global version. They must not share this code with others because players’ global accounts will be punished for any violation.

After entering the code in the text field, they must tap on the OK button.

Step 6: After entering the code, they must press OK.

Players can enjoy testing new features before the release of the global version. Since this is the beta version, there might be some bugs or glitches that users are expected to report via the in-game feature.

