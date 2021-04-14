PUBG Mobile working redeem codes for today (April 14th): Full list of rewards

PUBG Mobile has a wide array of enticing and alluring in-game items. Generally, users must shell out UC, the in-game currency, to acquire such things.
Redeem codes are among the best means for players to obtain an extensive assortment of cosmetics and other items at no cost.
The game's developers periodically release such codes during events, festivals, collaborations, and more. This article provides users with numerous working redemption codes to claim multiple free items in PUBG Mobile.
Also read: PUBG Mobile: Top 3 tips to become a pro assaulter
PUBG Mobile working redeem codes for today (April 14th)
Here is a list of all the working redeem codes along with the corresponding rewards:
LUCKY: Combat Driver Set (1d)
BEAUTY: Duelist Set (1d)
HAPPYRAMADAN: Jester Hero Set (1d), Jester Hero Headgear (1d)
RAMADANMUBARAK: Duelist Set (1d)
RAMADANKAREEM: Combat Driver Set (1d)
HEALTH: Jester Hero Set (1d), Jester Hero Headgear (1d)
HAPPINESS: Underground Crew Set (1d)
PEACE: Piglet Set (1d)
Players will have to use these quickly as most of the redeem codes expire in a short span of time.
How to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile
Below are the steps to use the redeem code in PUBG Mobile:
Step 1: PUBG Mobile redeem codes have to be used from the 'Redemption Center.' The link to the website has been provided below.
PUBG Mobile Redemption Center: Click here
Step 2: Next, fill in the particulars like PUBG Mobile ID, verification code, and redeem code in the respective text field.
Step 3: Once these have been entered, tap on the 'Redeem' button.
Step 4: A dialogue box will appear, asking the players to confirm their details like character ID and nickname.
Step 5: Once confirmed, tap click 'Ok' to successfully redeem the code. The rewards will soon be sent to the players' accounts. They can be collected from the mail section.
If a player encounters an error stating, "Redemption Limit Reached" while using the code, it means that the code has expired and cannot be used anymore.
Also read: Former Fnatic PUBG Mobile star Owais and Maxkash join Galaxy Racer Esports