PUBG Mobile working redeem codes for today (April 14th): Full list of rewards

PUBG Mobile has a wide array of enticing and alluring in-game items. Generally, users must shell out UC, the in-game currency, to acquire such things.

Redeem codes are among the best means for players to obtain an extensive assortment of cosmetics and other items at no cost.

الجنود الأعزاء،



حدث تمنيات اسبوعية قد أصبح متاحًا بالفعل!



لقد حضرنا لكم هدية بسيطة بمناسبة دخول شهر رمضان المبارك، قم باستبدال هذا الرمز من داخل اللعبة لتحصل على هديتك "HAPPYRAMADAN"!#ببجي_موبايل #أضيئوا_أنوار_رمضان #Ramadan_with_PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/Z5cbtK25DR — PUBG MOBILE Arabic (@PUBGMOBILE_ARB) April 12, 2021

The game's developers periodically release such codes during events, festivals, collaborations, and more. This article provides users with numerous working redemption codes to claim multiple free items in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile working redeem codes for today (April 14th)

Here is a list of all the working redeem codes along with the corresponding rewards:

Combat Driver Set (1d)

LUCKY: Combat Driver Set (1d)

Duelist Set (1d)

BEAUTY: Duelist Set (1d)

HAPPYRAMADAN: Jester Hero Set (1d), Jester Hero Headgear (1d)

Duelist Set (1d)

RAMADANMUBARAK: Duelist Set (1d)

Combat Driver Set (1d)

RAMADANKAREEM: Combat Driver Set (1d)

Jester Hero Set (1d)

HEALTH: Jester Hero Set (1d), Jester Hero Headgear (1d)

Underground Crew Set (1d)

HAPPINESS: Underground Crew Set (1d)

Piglet Set (1d)

PEACE: Piglet Set (1d)

Players will have to use these quickly as most of the redeem codes expire in a short span of time.

فعالية الصندوق الغامض أصبحت متاحة بالفعل!



الأمر ليس بتلك الصعوبة أتمم المهام واحصل على فرصة سحب، بعد ذلك قم بهز الهاتف المحمول واحصل عالمكافآت، لديك 5 محاولات يوميًا!



ما هي المكافأة التي تتطوق للحصول عليها؟ ✍️ 👇#ببجي_موبايل #أضيئوا_أنوار_رمضان #Ramadan_with_PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/DREf61kxi6 — PUBG MOBILE Arabic (@PUBGMOBILE_ARB) April 12, 2021

How to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile

Below are the steps to use the redeem code in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: PUBG Mobile redeem codes have to be used from the 'Redemption Center.' The link to the website has been provided below.

PUBG Mobile Redemption Center: Click here

Step 2: Next, fill in the particulars like PUBG Mobile ID, verification code, and redeem code in the respective text field.

Players have to enter all the details and press the redeem button

Step 3: Once these have been entered, tap on the 'Redeem' button.

Step 4: A dialogue box will appear, asking the players to confirm their details like character ID and nickname.

Step 5: Once confirmed, tap click 'Ok' to successfully redeem the code. The rewards will soon be sent to the players' accounts. They can be collected from the mail section.

If a player encounters an error stating, "Redemption Limit Reached" while using the code, it means that the code has expired and cannot be used anymore.

