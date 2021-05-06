PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update: APK download link and guide for global users

The developers of PUBG Mobile periodically release a beta version of the game in order to test out new features ahead of an update.

The 1.4 beta version was released about a month ago, and players were able to check out a variety of new features, including content related to the highly anticipated Godzilla vs Kong collaboration.

An Invitation Code/Binding Code is necessary for players to access the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta. Players can download the beta version on their Android devices using an APK file.

This article provides a detailed guide on how to download and install the latest beta version of PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A step-by-step guide on downloading PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update using an APK file

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update on their devices:

Step 1: Players first have to download the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version. The link to the file is provided below:

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta APK: Click here

(The size of the APK file is 606 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack varies depending on the option that the players select. Players must ensure that they have enough storage space on their devices before downloading the file.)

Step 2: Once the APK file is downloaded, players must locate and install it. However, they must remember to turn on the “Install from Unknown Source” option.

Select the resource pack

Step 3: Next, players should open the game and choose the required resource pack: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: After the in-game patches are complete, players should click on the “Guest” button. A dialog box will appear, asking them to enter the Invitation Code.

Enter Invitation Code into the text field

Step 5: Players can paste the code and press the “OK” button. They will then be able to access and enjoy the beta version of the game.

If a player faces a parsing error, they can consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps mentioned above again.

