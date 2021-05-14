PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version update: APK+OBB download links for Android users

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 update was rolled out on May 11th, 2021. Alongside exclusive content related to Godzilla vs Kong, a new vehicle and shooting mode were notable additions to the game.

Fans are delighted with all the new changes made to the battle royale title. Users will also be receiving 2888 BP, 100 AG, and Banana Bonanza (3d) if they download the latest iteration before May 16th.

They can avail the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version using the Google Play Store or utilize the APK file available on the title’s official website.

This article is a guide on downloading and installing the PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version update.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: When can players expect Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) to release: Everything we know so far

Guide to download PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version update using APK file

The OBB file isn’t required to download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update, and the APK file is sufficient. There are two different APKs present on the game’s official website:

Regular version: Click here

Small/Compact version: Click here

Players will have to download additional Resource Packs in the Compact version. On the other version, they can start playing the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version as soon as they install it.

In the Compact version, users have to download a Resource Pack.

Users can follow these steps to download and install the game:

Step 1: They must download either of the APK files on their device from the links above.

(The size of the regular version is 990 MB, and that of the compact version is 661 MB. Before proceeding with the download process, players will have to ensure that they have adequate storage on their Android devices.)

Step 2: Once the file is downloaded, players have to locate and install it. However, they must toggle on the “Install from Unknown Source” option.

Then, users can open PUBG Mobile and log in to their accounts to enjoy playing the prominent BR title.

If they encounter a message stating, “There was a problem parsing the package,” they can consider downloading the file again and following the steps given above.

Also read: Professional PUBG Mobile players react to PUBG Mobile India's return (Battlegrounds Mobile India) - ft MortaL, Scout, Jonathan, Ghatak, and more