When can players expect Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) to release: Everything we know so far

Battlegrounds Mobile India's announcement brought a sense of elation amongst the Indian PUBG Mobile players, who've been incredibly excited about the renowned BR title's return after a wait of over eight months.

Later a teaser of the game was released on their official YouTube channel with a "Coming Soon" message. The developers have also set up a website for Battlegrounds Mobile India, displaying content such as Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

This article takes a glance at everything currently known about the expected release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India expected to release next month

There have been various leaks and rumors about the release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India. According to one speculation, the game will be launched on June 10th, i.e., the date of the next Solar Eclipse.

This came after a post was released on the Facebook page. In the picture, a helmet surrounded a lightened object, which was presumed to be the sun, thus resembling a Solar Eclipse.

However, this is just a rumor and has to be taken with a grain of salt as the official release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to be announced by the developers.

It is essential to note that there will be a pre-registration phase before the game is made available to the public.

Previously, Dynamo, a popular PUBG Mobile content creator, mentioned the release date in a cryptic message. He said that the title's trailer would be released on a double-digit date, whereas the game would be rolled out on a single-digit date.

In an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda Esports, Maxtern, a renowned PUBG Mobile YouTuber, disclosed:

"I believe an announcement will be made very soon, and the game will most likely be released by the end of May or June; if it does not, the hype surrounding the game will die."

Meanwhile, Ocean Sharma, a prominent caster, shared his opinion about Battlegrounds Mobile India to Sportskeeda Esports:

"As I previously stated, there will be two major announcements in May, one of which has been made today. Also, if this was just a teaser, the trailer could arrive by the end of the month if everything goes according to plan. Because this was only a baby step, the game could be available by June."

Now, all that players can do is wait for any news from the developers regarding the official release date.

