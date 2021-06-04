PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version update: Direct APK download link for worldwide Android users

The 1.4 PUBG Mobile update was released last month. It received an overwhelmingly positive response from the mobile gaming community.

The update added new features to the popular battle royale title, including the Titan Strikes game mode and the OTS (Over the Shoulder) shooting mode.

Players can download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update on their Android devices using the APK file available on the game's official website.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) received 7.6 million pre-registrations on first day, confirms Krafton

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version update

Given below are the download links of the APK files for the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version:

Small/Compact version: Click here

Regular version: Click here

If players choose the compact version of the APK file, they will have to download resource packs in-game before they can play PUBG Mobile 1.4.

Meanwhile, if players choose to download the regular version of the APK file, they will be able to play PUBG Mobile as soon as the game is installed on their device.

Players can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update:

Step 1: Players should download one of the two APK files using the links given above.

The size of the regular APK file is 990 MB, while that of the compact version is 661 MB. Players must ensure that they have enough space on their devices before downloading the file.

Step 2: Once the download ends, players must locate and install the APK file. However, they should remember to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option.

Step 3: Players can open PUBG Mobile and log in to their accounts to enjoy the latest version of the game.

If a player encounters a parsing error, they can re-download the APK and follow the steps mentioned above again.

Also read: "Only after the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India will we know how different this battle royale is from PUBG Mobile": Sourabh Kotnala of Sk28 Gaming

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh