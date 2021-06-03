Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) received 7.6 million pre-registrations on first day, confirms Krafton

Krafton has revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India received 7.6 million Google Play Store pre-registrations on the first day of the cycle, i.e., May 18th. The game crossed 20 million pre-registrations in two weeks.

The South Korean company's statement on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website reads:

"Developed by KRAFTON, the pre-registration for the game went live on Google Play Store for fans in India on 18th of May. It received 7.6 million pre-registrations on its opening day, crossing 20 million pre-registrations in two weeks."

Players who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India will receive a series of rewards once the game is officially released. Here are the rewards:

Recon Mask Recon Outfit Celebration Expert Title 300 AG

Players who are yet to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India can click here to get redirected to the game's Google Play Store page. All they need to do is tap on the "Pre-register" button to get themselves pre-registered for the title.

Also read: Fans await Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date after two weeks of pre-registrations, popular YouTubers drop hints

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans" - Krafton CEO on Battlegrounds Mobile India's new pre-registration milestone

Krafton CEO CH Kim has expressed his gratitude to Indian fans for their "overwhelming response" to Battlegrounds Mobile India. He said:

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the BATTLEGROUNDS IP, first developed by me and my team in 2017. The BATTLEGROUNDS IP received love and acclaim from players worldwide, and KRAFTON will continue to build on the IP. That effort includes bringing amazing content to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, and providing an incomparable battle royale experience to our players”.

The Indian gaming community is immensely excited about the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. So far, there have been no official announcements regarding the release date.

Players can keep themselves updated with all the latest Battlegrounds Mobile India developments by following the game's official social media handles.

Here are the links to the official Battlegrounds Mobile India social media handles:

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: "Only after the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India will we know how different this battle royale is from PUBG Mobile": Sourabh Kotnala of Sk28 Gaming

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh