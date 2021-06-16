PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta global version: APK download link for Android devices

Before launching a major update, PUBG Mobile's developers usually release a beta version of the game. In this version, players can test out all the new features before they are implemented into the official update.

The PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta update was recently rolled out. It has a series of new features, including a game mode (TS mode), a transit system, and more.

Android users can download the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version using its APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta global version

Players can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version:

Step 1: Players will first have to download the APK file using the link given below.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta APK file: Click here.

Note: The size of the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta APK file is 722 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack depends on the player's choice. Before downloading the APK file, players must ensure that their device has enough storage space.

Step 2: Once the APK file is downloaded, players should locate and install it. They must enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option before doing so.

Choose the desired resource pack

Step 3: Players should then open the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta and select the resource pack.

Tap on the Guest option

Step 4: Next, players should click on the “Guest” option. A pop-up message will appear, asking them to enter the Invitation Code/Binding Code.

Note: It is not possible to access the beta without the Invitation Code.

Enter the Invitation Code

Step 5: Players can paste the Activation Code and click on the “OK” button. They will then get admitted into the beta.

If a player encounters an error stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can re-download the APK file and follow the steps mentioned above again.

