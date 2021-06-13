PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version: APK download link for global Android users

Before every major update, PUBG Mobile's developers release a beta version to test out and finalize new features.

The PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version was recently released. Like every beta version, players need an Invitation Code/Binding Code to access it. Registered players can report bugs or glitches that they find in the beta version to the developers.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how players can download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version using APK file

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta using an APK file:

Step 1: Players must download the APK file for the beta version using the link provided below:

PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version APK download: Click here.

Note: The size of the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta APK file is around 722 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack depends on the option that the player chooses. Players must ensure that they have enough storage space on their devices before downloading the file.

Step 2: Players can then enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option and install the file.

Players need to choose between one of two resource packs

Step 3: After the installation is complete, players can open the game and choose the resource pack of their choice. They can then click on the “Guest” button.

Players will have to click on the "Guest" option after choosing the resource pack of their choice

Step 4: A dialog box will appear on their screen, asking for the Invitation Code. After entering the code, players should click on the “OK” button.

Players can enter the activation code in the text field on the screen

Players will now be able to access the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta and enjoy all the new features.

If a player encounters a parsing error during installation, they can try to re-download the file and follow the same steps given above again.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh