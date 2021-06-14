PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version update: APK download link for global users

A couple of days back, the developers of PUBG Mobile released the latest iteration of the beta, i.e., the 1.5 version. It has brought several additions, including a new game mode (TS Mode), a weapon (MG3 LMG), and other improvements like throwable and consumable wheels and the Remaining Ammo Indicator.

To test them out, players can download the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta on their devices using the APK file. This article is a guide on how they can do so.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Guide to download PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version update

The Invitation code is neccesary to access the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta

Note: To access the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version, players must have an Activation Code/Binding Code. Without it, they won’t be able to get admitted into the server.

To download and install the beta, they can follow these steps:

Step 1: Users must download the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta update here.

Before players begin the download process, they need to ensure that their phones have sufficient space as the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta APK file size is around 722 MB. On top of that, the size of the resource pack is based on the option that the user chooses.

Step 2: Next, they have to locate and install the APK on their devices. Before that, they must enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option.

Users must select the resource packs

Step 3: Gamers should open the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version and select the desired resource pack.

Players will need to click on the “Guest” option

Step 4: Gamers can press the “Guest” option. A dialog box will pop up on the screens, asking them to enter the Invitation Code.

Once they enter the code, players are required to click on the “OK” option to access the new PUBG Mobile beta.

If users encounter a parsing error, they can consider downloading the APK again and follow the steps mentioned above.

