PUBG Mobile 1.6 latest global version APK download link for low-end Android devices

With the introduction of regular updates, the player base of PUBG Mobile has grown immensely. Back in September, the 1.6 version of the game hit the servers and brought in tons of new features for the users to relish.

One key addition was the Flora Menace game mode.

It is possible to download the latest version of the game through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Alternatively, Android users can use APK files from the official PUBG Mobile website to install the 1.6 update.

Detailed guide on installing PUBG Mobile 1.6 latest global version using APK file

There are two different APK files for PUBG Mobile 1.6 update available (Image via PUBG Mobile)

There are two different APK files available: Regularly and Small/Compact, and fans can directly download them from the official website to avail the latest version of PUBG Mobile.

The following are the links to the PUBG Mobile 1.6 APK files:

Regular APK of PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Click here.

Small/Compact APK of PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Click here.

Note: Please keep in mind that the regular version is 1.1 GB in size. In comparison, the compact version's APK file size is 717 MB. So, there should be sufficient space on the device.

If gamers go ahead and install the smaller version on their devices, they will need to download the in-game resource packs. In contrast, users will be able to play the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update right away if they go ahead with the regular version.

Readers can download and install PUBG Mobile's latest version by following the steps below:

Step 1: You should first obtain the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update APK file through the above links.

Step 2: After enabling the "Install from Unknown Source" setting, you need to install the APK.

After the installation, you should sign in to your PUBG Mobile accounts (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 3: Upon the installation process's conclusion, run the PUBG Mobile application on your smartphone.

Step 4: Next, sign in to your account to try out all of the new features that have been added with the update.

If players encounter an error during installation, they can re-download the file and follow the steps outlined above.

