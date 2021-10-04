PUBG Mobile 1.6 latest update APK, file size, download process, system requirements, and more

PUBG Mobile's developers released the long-awaited 1.6 version of the battle royale title last month. Like all other updates, numerous additions, such as the Flora Menace mode, enhanced the overall user experience.

The 1.6 update of PUBG Mobile is available directly for download in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. APK files present on the game's official website can also be used to install the latest iteration on Android devices

APK download for PUBG Mobile 1.6 update can be done from official website

Two different APK are present on PUBG Mobile's website (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The developers have made two APK files available on the official website: Small/Compact and Regular. The PUBG Mobile 1.6 update can be downloaded from either of them.

Those using the smaller version will have to download additional resource packs after the installation. In contrast, they can play the latest version directly after installation if they go ahead with the regular version.

Note: Files for the regular and small versions are respectively 1.1 GB and 717 MB in size. This is why users have to ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their devices.

Download links for both of them are provided below:

Regular version APK of PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Click here.

Small/Compact version APK of PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Click here.

Steps for installation:

Step 1: The first thing to do is downloading the required APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.6 version through the links given above.

Step 2: Gamers must allow the "Install from Unknown Source" setting on their smartphones and install the APK.

After installation, gamers can boot up PUBG Mobile and log in (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 3: Following that, individuals can open the PUBG Mobile application and sign in to their accounts to play the game's latest update.

Requirements

Here are PUBG Mobile's requirements (Image via Tencent Games Helpshift)

PUBG Mobile has the following criteria as per Tencent Games' Support page:

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or later.

RAM: 2 GB (Minimum)

