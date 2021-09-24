PUBG Mobile 1.6 update APK download link for global version revealed

Updates to PUBG Mobile are issued frequently, and this is one of the critical reasons for the game's explosive growth. Many new features are regularly added with the patches, and in the latest 1.6 version, additions like the Flora Menace game mode were made.

In the same manner as previous updates, PUBG Mobile 1.6 APK files are up for download on the game's website. Android users can go ahead and use them to download and install the new update.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile 1.6 update through APK file

On the official website of PUBG Mobile, players can download the APK file (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Users may download and install the 1.6 version using the two different APK files on the official PUBG Mobile website: Small/Compact and Regular.

In-game resource packs will have to be downloaded if gamers install the smaller version. If they choose to install the regular version, they can play the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update immediately after installation.

Here are the links to the APK files for the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update:

Regular version APK file for PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Click here.

Small/Compact version APK file for PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Click here.

Note: The regular version is 1.1 GB in size. In contrast, the APK file size of the compact version is 717 MB.

The following steps will help you with the process of downloading and installing PUBG Mobile's newest version:

Step 1: You must first download the necessary APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update from the links provided above.

Step 2: Afterwards, you should enable the "Install from Unknown Source" setting and install the APK.

You can log in to your PUBG Mobile accounts to enjoy the new update (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 3: Once the game is installed, you may launch it on your device and log in to your account to try out all the new features that the developers have incorporated with the patch.

Also Read

If you receive an error message during the installation process, you can re-download the file and complete the instructions outlined above again.

Edited by Ravi Iyer