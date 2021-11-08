PUBG Mobile 1.7 Beta APK download link and installation guide for Android phones

The PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta was released a while ago, allowing players to check out the various features included in the game’s upcoming update. This time, the developers did not include an invitation/binding code function, so anyone who downloaded it on their device may test it out.

All interested users can use the APK file for the beta version to download it on their devices. Here’s a guide on how they can accomplish the same thing.

Note: Due to a ban on PUBG Mobile in India, players from the country shouldn’t download the game or its beta version. They should instead play the region-specific version, i.e., BGMI.

APK download link and installation guide for PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta

Two different APK files have been made accessible by the developers, and users can download the required one based on their mobile devices:

1.7 beta APK for Android x64 (64-bit): Click here

1.7 beta APK for Android x86 (32-bit): Click here

They must have sufficient space on their phones before downloading these files because they are 664 MB and 585 MB in size.

Here are the detailed steps to download the latest beta version of PUBG Mobile

Step 1: Gamers first need to download the PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta APK file for their Android device.

Step 2: In the next step, they need to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting on their mobile phone and proceed with the installation.

Gamers need to choose between any one of the resource packs (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 3: Once the file is completely installed, gamers can boot up the game’s application and choose between the resource packs:

Low-spec resource pack: 205.6MB

205.6MB HD resource Pack: 368.8MB

Step 4: Lastly, when the resource packs get installed, individuals can sign in via the “Guest” option and dwell into the 1.7 beta of PUBG Mobile.

After logging in, they will be able to play the 1.7 beta of the game (Image via PUBG Mobile)

If an error occurs during installation, users must install the APK file again. If the problem persists, they can download the file again and repeat the procedures stated above.

Edited by Ravi Iyer