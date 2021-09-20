PUBG Mobile latest global 1.6 update APK download link, requirements, storage needed, and more

The PUBG Mobile 1.6 update arrived to the game about a week ago, bringing with it a slew of new features for players to enjoy. Flora Menace is one of the patch’s key features, and users can play it on three maps - Livik, Erangel and Sanhok.

Gamers can download the most recent version of PUBG Mobile directly from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Users with Android devices have another option, which is to use the APK file to install the 1.6 update.

Details on downloading PUBG Mobile 1.6 update

Either of the APK files have to be chosen (Image via Free Fire)

On the official PUBG Mobile website, the developers have made two different APK files available - Small/Compact and Regular. Players can choose between either of them to download the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update on their devices.

For the smaller version, users are required to additionally download the resource packs in-game after the installation. This isn’t the case with the regular version, and they will be able to play the PUBG Mobile 1.6 version straight after installing it.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 update Regular version APK: Click here.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 update Small/Compact version APK: Click here.

Note: The size of the regular and small version files is 1.1 GB and 717 MB, respectively.

Here are the steps that users can follow to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile on their devices:

Step 1: First, players have to download the required APK file of PUBG Mobile on their devices through the links provided above.

Step 2: Once the download process ends, they need to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting and install the APK.

Once the installation completes, players can open PUBG Mobile and login (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 3: Subsequently, users can open the PUBG Mobile application on their devices and log in to their account to try out the latest version of the game.

Requirements of PUBG Mobile

System requirements of PUBG Mobile on Tencent Games Helpshift (Image via Tencent)

The Tencent Games Support page states the following device requirements for PUBG Mobile:

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or later.

RAM: 2 GB (Minimum)

Edited by Siddharth Satish