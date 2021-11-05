PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta APK update: Latest download link for Android devices (November 2021)

Continuous updates to PUBG Mobile have increased the game’s popularity by introducing new features and enhancing existing ones. A beta variant is made available prior to their release to test the performance of the various aspects.

The 1.7 beta was recently released, allowing gamers to check the upcoming changes, including the Piggyback Carry feature. All interested users can download it using the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, so players should refrain from downloading the game or even the beta version. Instead, they are advised to play BGMI, which is the specific Indian version.

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta update using the APK file

In this beta, no invitation code or binding code is needed so that gamers can access it directly. Below is the download link for both of the files:

APK for PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta - Android x64 (64-bit): Click here

APK for PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta - Android x86 (32-bit): Click here

It is recommended that users have enough space on their smartphones before downloading these files, which are 664 MB and 585 MB in size.

Step-by-step guide on installation

Step 1: As the first step, the players should choose the required APK file based on their devices and then download them through the links above.

Step 2: Next, after the files get downloaded, they can be installed. However, the “Install from Unknown Source” setting has to be enabled before it.

Either of the resource packs has to be downloaded to play the beta (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 3: They can open the game and choose between one of the two resource packs that the developers have offered:

Low-spec resource pack: 205.6MB

205.6MB HD resource Pack: 368.8MB

Gamers have to sign in to play the latest beta version of PUBG Mobile (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 4: After completing all these, users can sign in via the “Guest” option. Upon doing so, individuals will be able to try out the PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta.

They must reinstall the APK file if they encounter a parsing problem during PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta installation. In case it still occurs, they can download the file again and follow the steps outlined above.

Edited by Ravi Iyer