PUBG Mobile 1.8 beta update APK download link for Android devices

Since the game's release, the developers of PUBG Mobile have released frequent updates that have improved the overall user experience while also providing new and unique features to players. Before these are made accessible to the public, a beta version is available to test the content.

The PUBG Mobile 1.8 beta has been published recently, ahead of the game's upcoming update, scheduled for next month. It features multiple game modes, which users can extensively test. Users can go ahead and download it on their devices using the APK file and then try out the latest iteration.

Guide to download the new PUBG Mobile 1.8 beta version on Android devices

Developers have made two different APK files available for 32-bit and 64-bit devices. Here are the download links to both of them:

PUBG Mobile 1.8 beta 32-bit file: Click here

PUBG Mobile 1.8 beta 64-bit file: Click here

Gamers can follow these steps to install them on their devices:

Click Download Android Version button (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 1: Users must first use the links above and download the required APK file depending on the device they are using.

Step 2: Later, they should enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' setting on their device and continue with the installation of the file.

Gamers can download the preferred resource (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 3: Finally, gamers can open the PUBG Mobile 1.8 beta application and download the required resource pack. There are two available options:

Low Spec Resource Pack - 246.2 MB

HD Resource Pack - 466 MB

Enter the activation code (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 4: Upon completing the download, they can tap on the 'Guest' account. A pop-up will appear on their screens, and gamers will have to enter the Invitation Code to access the beta.

Invitation Code is necessary to access PUBG Mobile 1.8 beta. They can generate the code from the Global version of the game.

In the event of a parsing error, individuals can try reinstalling the APK file for PUBG Mobile beta again. Since this could be due to an incomplete file.

Note: The APK files for 32-bit and 64-bit are 620 MB and 704 MB, respectively. As a result, players must ensure that they have enough storage space on their devices. Additionally, there are resource packs that need to be downloaded.

Edited by Srijan Sen