PUBG Mobile 1.9 update Beta APK download link and installation guide

The developers of PUBG Mobile have an extensive round of beta testing before the release of new updates, where players have the opportunity to test the new features. The version 1.9 beta is ready to go and features multiple exciting aspects, including a new game mode called Royale Arena: Assault along with the Cheer Park upgrade.

Unlike the 1.8 beta, there is no requirement for an Invitation Code this time around. Subsequently, all players interested in trying the new feature should swiftly download it by following the steps provided in the article.

Note: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India, and users from the country should not download or access them.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.9 beta

To get the latest beta version, you may follow these steps:

Step 1: You should utilize the link given below to download the beta’s APK file.

Android x32 – Click here (Size – 727 MB) Android x64 – Click here (Size – 811 MB

Ensure there is sufficient storage available on the device, keeping in mind that additional space will be required for the resource files.

Step 2: After the file has been downloaded, toggle on the “Install from Unknown Source” and install the file.

Select the appropriate resource pack (Image via Tencent)

Step 3: Open the PUBG Mobile 1.9 beta, and subsequently the option to download the resource pack will be displayed. The available options and respective sizes are as follows:

Low-spec Resource Pack: 330.8 MB HD Resource Pack: 635.1 MB

You can enjoy testing the beta version (Image via Tencent)

Step 4: Choose and download the appropriate pack. Once this is complete, you can begin testing out all the new features.

During installation, you may encounter a parsing problem. In this case, it is preferable to download the file and follow the steps described above.

Changes in 1.9 beta

Royale Arena: Assault is a new mode, where the Playzone appears randomly in the classic Battle Royale mode. Different areas can suddenly become combat zones.

Metro Royale: Reunion has been optimized, and Cheer Park has been updated with a new environment. Racing gameplay has been added, with support for two-player racing and various vehicles to choose from.

Edited by Saman