PUBG Mobile 1.9 update download link release date and time for Android devices

PUBG Mobile’s growth since its launch has been fuelled by regular updates that the developers release. They bring new features to the game, enhancing the user experience and making it more engaging. Over a month ago, the 1.8 iteration was launched globally, and it has received quite a good reception from the community.

The next 1.9 update is approaching soon, with the beta version already released. Here are further details about the upcoming release.

When will PUBG Mobile 1.9 update download link be released?

Players highly await the PUBG Mobile 1.9 update, and it is expected to be released between 15 March and 20 March 2022. The previous releases were made available right before the Royale Pass concluded, and the ongoing one, i.e., the Bounty Legends RP, will end on 21 March.

Subsequently, users will have to wait a few more weeks for the release of the 1.9 version. Following the launch, the download link will be made accessible on the official website, and players can get the APK file directly from the website.

Time

The developers have previously released most PUBG Mobile updates at UTC +0. However, this was not the case for the previous 1.8 version of the game. Nonetheless, it is likely that they will follow the former this time around.

Listed below are the expected release times in a few countries:

Japan: 9:00 am

Indonesia: 7:00 am

Bangladesh: 6:00 am

Nepal: 5:45 am

Pakistan: 5:00 am

USA: 7:00 pm (New York Time, i.e., on the previous day)

Steps to download

After the launch of the 1.9 update, players can follow the procedures outlined below to get the APK file:

Step 1: Visit the official PUBG Mobile website through any web browser (click here to head there directly).

Step 2: After the website loads up, two types of APK file download options will be available on the screen - Small/Compact and Regular.

Step 3: Gamers can choose between either of the files and downloaded it.

Later, users can complete the installation to enjoy the game’s latest release.

Note: The date and time mentioned above are based on speculation and haven't been confirmed by the developers.

