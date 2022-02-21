How to download PUBG Mobile 1.9 beta update in February 2022

One of the factors contributing to PUBG Mobile’s growth since its introduction is the regularity with which updates are released. The previous release was the 1.8 version, and fans have been elated with the new content added to the game.

The next update, 1.9, is slated to be launched next month and the beta version for the same has been made available to players so they can give it a try. As a result, they’ll be able to get a sneak peek at the forthcoming features.

Disclaimer: Users in India should avoid downloading or accessing PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite since they are banned in the nation.

A step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile 1.9 beta update

Gamers can follow the steps stated below to download and install the 1.9 beta update for PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Avail the APK file for the beta version. There are two different files, depending upon the device being used:

1.9 beta update for Android x32 – Click here

1.9 beta update for Android x64 – Click here

The file size for the 32-bit version is 727 MB, while the file for 64-bit is 811 MB. Subsequently, they will need to ensure they have sufficient storage space.

Step 2: Once the file gets downloaded, users should install it after enabling the "Install from Unknown Source" setting.

One of the resource packs has to be downloaded (Image via Tencent)

Step 3: Open the PUBG Mobile 1.9 beta application and download either of the two resource packs:

Low-spec Resource Pack

HD Resource Pack

Step 4: With this, players can enter and start trying out the new features in the beta iteration of the game.

They can then enjoy playing the game (Image via Tencent)

If individuals encounter a parsing problem during the installation process, they can try reinstalling the app and following the instructions outlined above.

Features of the beta

The main highlight of the beta version is the new game mode - Royale Arena: Assault. In it a Playzone appears randomly during the course of the match. Apart from that, the Cheer Park has been updated by the developers, incorporating a new environment.

Furthermore, the Metro Royale: Reunion has gotten optimized. Readers can take a look at them in the video provided above.

