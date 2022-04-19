PUBG Mobile 2.0 update beta APK download link for Android devices

With each new update, the PUBG Mobile developers bring in new features and exciting content that keeps the game fresh. The latest 1.9 update had a lot in store for players with that game's fourth-anniversary celebrations, new modes, and more.

The developers have begun their preparations for the launch of the new version with the release of the 2.0 beta. It offers gamers a chance to get a look at the upcoming features while reporting bugs and offering feedback.

Due to the absence of an Invitation Code or Binding Code, gamers can easily download and install the PUBG Mobile 2.0 beta on their device via the APK.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and gamers from the region should avoid downloading or installing it. Instead, they can participate in the special localized version – BGMI.

Download and install PUBG Mobile 2.0 beta

Players may download and install the current version of the beta without errors on their device by following the steps below:

Step 1: Users should start by visiting the download page for the 2.0 beta APK file. They can click on the link given below to visit it.

PUBG Mobile 2.0 beta APK file: Click here.

Users will have to tap on the 'Download Android Version' (Image via Krafton)

Step 2: Players must then click on the download option to begin the download.

Readers should be aware that the file is 800 MB in size. As a result, they will have to make sure that there is adequate storage space on their device to download and install it. Furthermore, gamers will need extra storage space for the resource pack.

Step 3: After the file is successfully downloaded, players can install it on their devices but must toggle on the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option on Android. Subsequently, they may launch the beta version and pick the relevant resource pack.

Press the 'Guest' option (Image via Krafton)

Step 4: Once the resource pack has been downloaded, they can finally sign in through the 'Guest' option.

Users can then get a first-hand experience of the new features incorporated with the 2.0 beta.

In the event of a parsing error, players can download the file from the aforementioned link and follow the same steps mentioned above.

Changes in the 2.0 beta

PUBG Mobile 2.0 beta has UI improvements, like the RP mission being displayed within the match, making it more accessible to track progress while on the battleground.

A new capacity notice option has been added to the settings where gamers can easily keep track of the magazine with an icon close to the crosshair. The beta also features improvements in the cheer park. The video above demonstrates most of the changes coming to the game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi