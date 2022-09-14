PUBG Mobile 2.2 update APK download link and installation guide for Android

PUBG Mobile's "September 2022" update for version 2.2 started rolling out yesterday, September 13, at 7:00 AM (UTC + 0). Usually, developers take almost two months to push new updates for the battle royale title, and they have kept the trend intact with the latest version.

As of this writing, many users around the globe have got the update option via Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Moreover, according to their regional update schedule, players who haven't received any updates will receive the same by tomorrow, September 15, 2022.

Apart from the update button in the Play Store and App Store, the direct download link for APK is also expected to get upgraded tomorrow. Readers can find more details about the PUBG Mobile 2.2 update APK download link in the following section.

PUBG Mobile: The upgraded APK download link for version 2.2 is expected to go live on September 15

The official website on some servers shows two APK download links (Image via Krafton/Tencent Games)

The official website for PUBG Mobile provides plenty of helpful information related to the game, which may include news for upcoming updates or in-game events. The other data on the website consists of details about different aspects of the game, its esports scene, wiki, FAQs, and more.

One can also find APK download links on the official website. The website shows two direct download links in some regions, while only one APK link is available on other servers. Readers can find the download link for PUBG Mobile 2.2 APK here: "https://pubgmobile.live/apk"

Installation procedure for version 2.2 from the official website (Image via Krafton/Tencent Games)

According to official sources, Tencent Games/Krafton will update the APK download link by September 15, 1:45 AM (UTC + 0). Thus, players can follow the step-by-step guide given below to download the latest version of the game using the APK link:

Step 1: Copy the above link and paste it into a web browser to initiate the download.

Alternatively, players can visit the official website using the "https://www.pubgmobile.com/en-US" link and download the APK from the link given on the homepage.

Step 2: Once the APK has been downloaded, users can tap on the file and install it.

Players should turn the settings on if prompted to start the installation from "unknown sources."

Step 3: Players must open the installed app and download additional update files.

Users should also download the required resource packages from the update files before signing into the game.

Apart from the APK download link, gamers can install the latest update via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Here are the links to PUBG Mobile's pages on the Play Store and App Store:

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tencent.ig&hl=en_IN&gl=US

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tencent.ig&hl=en_IN&gl=US Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/pubg-mobile/id1330123889

The latest update will reach 100% rollout on the Google Play Store by September 15, 2022, 04:00 (UTC + 0), while for iOS users, the update button will become available on the App Store (for everyone) by September 15, 2022, 11:00 (UTC + 0).

Note: Indian users should refrain from using any links in this article, as PUBG Mobile has been banned in India since September 2020.

