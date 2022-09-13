How to download PUBG Mobile 2.2 update on Android and iOS devices

The PUBG Mobile 2.2 patch update started rolling out today (13 September 2022) at 11 am UTC. However, it is yet to arrive on most devices as the roll-out will take a few days to conclude.

Players can expect numerous new additions to the game with the update, including the Nusa map, multiple optimizations, characters, and a new RP season.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned in India, so players in the country should refrain from downloading and playing the game.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile 2.2 on Android devices

Google Play Store

The official Google Play Store page for the game (Image via Google)

Android users can follow the steps given below to install the 2.2 update via the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Players should open the Google Play Store on their devices and use the search box to search for PUBG Mobile.

Step 2: They can select the relevant result (usually the first) and click on the update/install button, depending on whether they already have the game on their devices.

Step 3: Players should open the game from the Google Play Store page once the installation is complete.

Step 4: They can then download the additional update files and the resource packages.

Players can log in using their preferred method to experience the 2.2 PUBG Mobile content on their Android devices.

APK file

APK download links on the official website of the battle royale game (Image via Krafton/Tencent Games)

An APK download option is available on the official PUBG Mobile website. Using this option, players can quickly get the game's latest version after the launch of the patch update.

Readers can follow the steps given below to download the APK file for the 2.2 update:

Step 1: Players must open the official website of the game or use this "https://pubgmobile.live/apk" link to download the APK file for the latest version.

Step 2: Once the download is complete, they can install the APK file.

Step 3: After installing it, players should open the game and download additional update files and their preferred resource packages.

Players can download the game on their PCs through the use of emulators like Gameloop (Image via Gameloop)

It should be noted that players must log in using Google Play services (Gmail), Facebook, or the Guest option to enjoy the latest in-game content.

They can also use both download methods on their PCs by downloading an Android emulator like Gameloop or Bluestacks.

How to download PUBG Mobile 2.2 on iOS devices

The update download procedure for iOS/iPadOS is the same as that for Android devices (Image via Apple)

iOS users can download the 2.2 update in the same way as Android users. However, they will have to use the Apple App Store (Apple ID) instead of the Google Play Store. They will also need more data.

The rest of the download procedure remains the same. Players will have to install the update and download additional files as well as resource packs.

