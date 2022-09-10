PUBG Mobile 2.2 update release date and time

September 2022 is set to introduce the next patch update for PUBG Mobile, and fans can now rejoice since the developers have unveiled its release date. According to official information, version 2.2 will launch on September 13, 2022, and users will receive exciting rewards within a week after installing the update.

Tencent Games will follow the precedent set by the previous updates and offer plenty of in-game features in version 2.2. Players who have already experienced this update's unreleased content via the beta APK know that the Nusa map, various optimizations, new characters, and more are coming.

PUBG Mobile update version 2.2 releasing on September 13 across all servers

Version 2.2 to arrive on September 13, 2022, at 11:00 am (UTC) (Image via Tencent Games)

Version 2.2 will be released on September 13, 2022, at 11:00 am (UTC), but players may not immediately get the update on their phones. They might have to wait a while for the update to roll out before they can get the 'Update' option on the Google Play or Apple App Store.

However, as advised by the dev team, one will have to ensure the availability of sufficient ROM and a decent internet connection before updating their games. Once the update is installed, users will receive the following free rewards via in-game mail:

3000 BP (Battle Points)

100 AG (Ace Gold)

Magical Night Helmet (3h)

Downloading the update

How to download the 2.2 update (Image via Google Play Store)

Here's how users will be able to download the upcoming PUBG Mobile update on their smartphones/tablets:

Step 1: Players must open the Google Play Store/Apple App Store on their devices after version 2.2's release.

Step 2: They will then have to use the search box to browse for PUBG Mobile and tap on the relevant result.

Step 3: Now, gamers will need to tap on the 'Install/Update' button, which will initiate the download of the 2.2 update.

Step 4: Once the installation is completed, players must tap on the 'Open' button and install the additional update files alongside resource packages.

Step 5: They should use their desired option to log into the game.

With that, players can start enjoying PUBG Mobile's latest 2.2 content on their devices. Apart from smartphones, one can use Android emulators on their PC/laptop to install the latest patch and play PUBG Mobile using the same process.

Unfortunately for Indian users, Krafton hasn't unveiled any plans to release a 2.2 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India following its ban. However, players can switch to other titles like New State Mobile or Apex Legends Mobile till BGMI's developers announce a return date for the game.

