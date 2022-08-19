PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta APK file size, link, features, and more

With every patch update for PUBG Mobile, players expect to find new features and optimizations. Generally, the developers take around two months to push each update to the live servers. The latest 2.1 version update was released on 13 July 2022 for Android and iOS users.

The 2.1 patch brought weapon balance changes, a new sniper rifle, the Ancient Secret mode, a BLACKPINK collab, gameplay optimizations, a new RP season, and much more. Players can expect similar additions to the game via the 2.2 patch update, which is expected to arrive in September.

Fans can experience version 2.2 content in advance by downloading the beta APK for the same. They can find information on how to download the PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta APK in the following section.

How to download the PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta APK file

PUBG Mobile beta download link (Image via Garena)

Krafton releases the beta version for each patch update of PUBG Mobile a few weeks before the actual update. PUBG Mobile version 2.2 is expected to arrive in September, and the beta APK has already been launched for players around the globe.

Users can download the APK from the game's official website and enjoy the unreleased content. Here's a step-by-step guide for those who need some assistance with the download process:

Step 1: The official website for beta APK provides two options for users based on their device's processor: 32-bit and 64-bit. Here are the direct download links for both APK files:

Android (x32) APK (file size: 653 MB) link: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html Android (x64) APK (file size: 738 MB) link: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android_1.html

Step 2: After players have downloaded the file on their devices, they can tap on the same to install it. Users should enable the 'Install from unknown sources' option if prompted to do so.

Low-spec and HD resource packs for the game (Image via Krafton)

Step 3: The game may take a few minutes to install. Once the installation is complete, users can open the app to download additional resource packages.

Here are the sizes of both resource packs:

Low-spec Resource Pack – 366.6 MB

HD Resource Pack – 675.7 MB

Beta APK allows only guests to log in (Image via Krafton)

Step 4: Finally, users should log in using the 'Guest' option visible on the screen.

After successfully logging in, users can enjoy the following unreleased features, which may or may not be included in the final update:

New theme music while logging in

New 1km x 1km Battle Royale map - Nusa: A tiny exotic island

An exclusive Quad bike on the Nusa map

An optimized P90 for Nusa map (airdrops)

Addition of tanks and unique weapons in a specific unreleased mode

Players need to remember that despite the addition of these new features in the 2.2 beta version, Krafton may choose to leave them out of the final update. Thus, users should avoid having high hopes and focus on exploring the unreleased content in the beta APK.

