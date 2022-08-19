PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta APK download link and installation guide

With each new PUBG Mobile update, Tencent Games has been introducing exciting new features, and these additions are primarily responsible for molding the title into its current shape. Before any update, players have the option to thoroughly test these features during the beta phase, which also helps to eliminate any game-breaking bugs.

The PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta has recently gone live, providing an opportunity to test out upcoming content. It features a new map and mode, which is bound to hype up gamers.

They can experience this content directly by downloading the beta version on their devices.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta using APK file

The developers have released the APK file for the latest beta version. Individuals can repeat the instructions given below to download and install PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta without any errors:

Step 1: First, they can use the links below to access the download page for the 2.2 beta APK.

Android (x32) APK: Click here (File size: 653 MB)

Android (x64) APK: Click here (File size: 738 MB)

Users should ensure sufficient storage is available on their devices to download and install the APK. Moreover, they are required to download an additional resource pack before accessing the client.

Click on the Download Android Version button (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: After accessing the webpage, click the "Download Android Version" to begin the APK download.

Step 3: Once gamers have successfully downloaded the APK, they can head to the device's settings and toggle on the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option on their devices. They can skip to the next step if they have previously enabled it.

Users can also consider uninstalling the older version of beta from their devices.

The two available packs and their respective sizes (Image via Tencent)

Step 4: Subsequently, players can locate the file on their devices and install PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta. They can launch the game and download the preferred resource pack. The available options are:

Low-spec Resource Pack: 352.5 MB

352.5 MB HD Resource Pack: 661.5 MB

The size of these packs may vary slightly.

Step 5: Finally, readers can sign in as guests to access the 2.2 beta on their phones. They can enjoy playing the new Nusa map and test other features.

If individuals experience a parsing issue during the installation process, they can re-access the download page to obtain the APK file and continue with the earlier steps.

2.2 beta features

Users can thoroughly test the new content (Image via Tencent)

The latest PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta includes a new 1x1 km Nusa map, a tropical tourist island with abundant supplies. It is intended to give an exhilarating experience to players, with a game time that is even shorter than the existing Livik Map, at eight minutes.

It also features a new Gear Front-themed game mode with a revamped skill system and fresh content. In addition to the two new additions, the developers are expected to test more features in further rounds of the beta test.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on PUBG Mobile, Indian gamers must refrain from downloading or playing the battle royale title or its beta version.

