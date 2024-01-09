PUBG Mobile 3.0 update APK file size explored

Since the announcement from the game's official Discord server, the community has been curious about the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update APK file size ahead of its launch. Many websites have provided different downloading links following the announcement. However, since the update is yet to roll out entirely, there is no news regarding the exact APK file size thus far.

This article tries to explore the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update APK file size and serves as a guide for the installation process.

PUBG Mobile 3.0 update APK file size and installation process

Discord server announces the update date, time, and file size (Image via official Discord Server)

According to the official Discord server announcement, the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update APK file size for Android will be 837MB, and for iOS it will be 2.35 GB. Do note that this is still an estimate, and we will update the article as soon as the update rolls out for everyone. The update will go live for both iOS and Android users on January 9, 2024, at 10 am UTC (+5:30 IST).

Here is a complete step-by-step guide to install PUBG Mobile’s latest version.

Step 2: Allow all the permissions requested by the app, especially "Install from Unknown Source" if you are downloading the APK from the game's website.

Allow all the permissions requested by the app, especially “Install from Unknown Source” if you are downloading the APK from the game's website. Step 3: Download the added resource packages required to experience the latest version. Do note that the Low-spec package is about 600 MB, while the HD resource pack is around 900 MB.

What are the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update download requirements?

According to the official Discord server announcement, the optimal storage space for PUBG Mobile 3.0 update APK file size should be at least 2GB for Android devices with Android version 5.11 or higher and 2.5GB for iOS with iOS version 9.0 or higher.

Key features of the latest PUBGM update

The latest version of PUBGM promises to be a first-of-its-kind in the popular BR title. Below are some key features of the update, per the patch notes.

Shadow Force-themed mode on Erangel, Sanhok, and Livik, which brings along new additions like Proxy Scout, portable grappling hook, urban area reformation, respawn battle, new weapon (shadow blade), and more.

Metro Royale gameplay updates, including the introduction of a new Snowy Village map and a Catch Me Hide and Seek mode.

Classic mode improvements

Cycle 6 Season 16

Bolt Sniper Rifle updates

Vehicle improvements

Gameplay Device improvements

Animation improvements

Popularity Battle Event (Team and Solo)

All Talent Championship

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Thus, the Indian fans of the title should not be downloading or installing the title. However, they can enjoy the title’s Indian variant, Battleground Mobile India, widely known as BGMI. This Indian version is also expected to receive the 3.0 update in late January 2024.