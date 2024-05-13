PUBG Mobile 3.2 update APK download link for Android and installation guide

PUBG Mobile 3.2 update is here, and it has arrived with loads of new features for the players to experience. Users can start downloading it on their devices via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, depending on the type of device that they are using. Like always, there will be special update rewards awaiting them on the other side.

In addition to employing the different app stores, gamers on the Android platform are also presented with the opportunity to use the APK file that is made available by the developers. They will be able to download the file directly through the game’s official website.

Further details on PUBG Mobile 3.2 update APK download link and the installation process are provided in the section below.

Disclaimer: Players from India must not download and play PUBG Mobile due to the ban imposed on the battle royale title. However, they are free to engage in BGMI, which is a special IP created by Krafton to cater to the country.

PUBG Mobile 3.2 update APK download link

Since the developers officially provide the APK file, individuals must not worry about downloading them through an unofficial source. Moreover, there is no risk associated with downloading the official files that are offered.

Below is the direct download link that players can utilize to download PUBG Mobile 3.2 update:

PUBG Mobile 3.2 update APK download link - https://pubgmobile.live/apk

Note: Currently, the link offers the file of the game’s previous update. As per the announcement made on the discord server, the APK for the 3.2 update will be made available by May 14, 10:00 am UTC. Accordingly, users must wait until the official file is made available.

Official announcement on the game's Discord server (Image via PUBG Mobile / Discord)

It is also worth specifying that a fresh installation of the game would require players to possess sufficient storage space on their devices. Users are generally advised to have at least three to four GBs of space to complete the download and installation.

PUBG Mobile 3.2 update installation guide

Complete the installation by following the steps provided below (Image via PUBG Mobile / YouTube)

The following steps will help you complete the installation for the game’s latest version:

Step 1: Use the link above to download the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 3.2 update.

Step 2: Complete the installation after toggling on the “Install from Unknown Sources” setting on your device.

Step 3: Open the battle royale title and choose between either of the two resource packs that are offered.

You must download the resource packs to play the game.

Step 4: You can finally log in to your account and enjoy the features that have been added with the new 3.2 update.

Alternatively, if don’t have an existing account, you can create it using any one of the available options.