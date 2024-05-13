PUBG Mobile 3.2 update: Release date and time for all regions confirmed

Millions of mobile gamers worldwide eagerly await the release of the PUBG Mobile 3.2 update. While the ongoing 3.1 patch obtained massive success, Krafton is set to release the latest version and will likely hope that it will gain more popularity. The new version will bring along many breathtaking features, including the Mecha Fusion theme mode, which will take gamers to a futuristic world of robots.

The new 3.2 update will be the third major in-game update of 2024 and will be accessible to players using Android and iOS devices.

When will PUBG Mobile 3.2 update be available on Android and iOS devices?

The developers recently announced the release date and time of the PUBG Mobile 3.2 update on the title's official Discord server. It will be released on May 13, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC+0). However, the difference in timings depends on players' locations and devices.

Based on the different storefronts, here's a look at the 3.2 update's release dates and timings (in UTC+0):

Google Play:

PUBG Mobile 3.2 update release date and time on Play Store. (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)

Vietnam - 30%: 13 May 2024 at 07:00 | 70%: 13 May 2024 at 09:00 | 100%: 13 May 2024 at 11:00

- 30%: 13 May 2024 at 07:00 | 70%: 13 May 2024 at 09:00 | 100%: 13 May 2024 at 11:00 Korea, Japan - 100%: 14 May 2024 at 02:00

- 100%: 14 May 2024 at 02:00 Taiwan - 100%: 14 May 2024 at 03:00

- 100%: 14 May 2024 at 03:00 Globally - 30%: 14 May 2024 at 01:30 | 50%: 14 May 2024 at 04:00 | 100%: 14 May 2024 at 10:00

App Store:

PUBG Mobile 3.2 update release date and time on App Store and other digital storefronts (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)

Vietnam - 100%: 13 May 2024 at 11:00

- 100%: 13 May 2024 at 11:00 Korea, Japan - 100%: 14 May 2024 at 02:00

- 100%: 14 May 2024 at 02:00 Taiwan - 100%: 14 May 2024 at 03:00

- 100%: 14 May 2024 at 03:00 Globally - 100%: 14 May 2024 at 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Store:

Korea, Japan - 100%: 14 May 2024 02:30 at 02:00

- 100%: 14 May 2024 02:30 at 02:00 Globally - 100%: 14 May 2024 at 04:00

Amazon Appstore:

100%: 14 May 2024 at 04:00

Huawei AppGallery:

100%: 14 May 2024 at 04:00

Official Website & Third-Party Stores:

100%: 14 May 2024 at 10:00

As seen above, Android and iOS users can easily download the update via their respective storefronts. Meanwhile, those who will download the PUBG Mobile 3.2 update APK, can download it from the link available on the official website.

Once the title is updated, players can enjoy the 3.2 update's features. However, they can only team up with friends if everyone has the same variant. Hence, they should update the game as soon as possible.

Note: PUBG Mobile has been banned in India since September 2020. Hence, Indian mobile gamers should refrain from playing the BR title. Instead, they can play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), where the 3.2 version is expected to appear later in May 2024.