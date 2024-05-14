How to download PUBG Mobile 3.2 update on Android and iOS

The mobile gaming world is eagerly waiting to download PUBG Mobile 3.2 update. The new patch is the third major update of 2024 and will bring along plenty of new features (including the new Mecha Fusion mode), which will likely change the dynamics of the title. The new update will go live today (May 14, 2024) on both Android and iOS devices.

This article will offer a step-by-step process for downloading the PUBG Mobile 3.2 update.

What steps should you follow to download PUBG Mobile 3.2 update on an Android device?

Krafton started rolling out the new PUBG Mobile 3.2 version last evening (May 13, 2024), and it will be available to everyone across the globe by today (May 14, 2024).

Here's a look at how you can download the PUBG Mobile 3.2 update on an Android device via Google Play Store:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store then search for the title.

Step 2: Many entries will appear on your screen. Select the appropriate result (typically the first entry) and tap on “Update”. By doing this, you will be able to install the newest version of the app on your device.

Step 3: Relaunch the title and try out the new features.

As seen in the 3.2 update release date and time announcement, Android users can access alternative app stores to obtain the update. Samsung phone users can find and download the app from Samsung’s Galaxy Store, and those who use Huawei smartphones can easily access the Huawei store.

Meanwhile, to download the PUBG mobile 3.2 update APK file, you need to go to the official PUBG Mobile website. Find and select the download link on the home page which will take you straight to the Google Play store. You can then upgrade or install the new version. Players can find the updated APK link after the update goes live.

What steps should you follow to download PUBG Mobile 3.2 update on iOS devices?

To download PUBG Mobile 3.2 update on iOS devices, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Apple App Store on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Search for PUBG Mobile by using the search option.

Step 3: Click on the 'Update' icon to download it. The system will begin downloading version 3.2. The download time will depend on your internet connection's speed.

PC users can follow the same steps to download the latest May update on their computers. However, you must have a reliable Android emulator downloaded on your system.

Note: Indian mobile players trying to download PUBG Mobile 3.2 update must note that the game is banned in the country. Hence, they should refrain from downloading it. Instead, they can play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which will receive a new update in a few days.