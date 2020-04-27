PUBG Mobile: 3 reasons why AKM is the most powerful gun in PUBG

Why is AKM the most powerful gun?

The AKM is one of the most powerful assault rifles in PUBG Mobile, and when it is in the right hands, it can eliminate anyone in no time. Initially, most of the players in the game find this gun very hard to handle and transfer sprays with it. But given enough attempts and practice, one can boss the PUBG Mobile battlefield with the AKM.

Have you ever wondered why the pros have this difficult-to-handle gun in their loadout? In this article, we have made a detailed guide of the AKM rifle and how to use it properly. Here are the three ultimate reasons why the AKM is the most powerful gun in PUBG Mobile.

The stats and recoil

AKM

Hit damage: The hit damage of the AKM is 49, which is more than 10% higher than the 5.56 assault rifles.

Bullet velocity: The bullet velocity is 715 m/s, which compared to the 5.56 rifles is almost 200 m/s lower. This stat is significant because the AKM is not suited for hitting moving targets at range.

Maximum DPS: When spraying, you can achieve a damage per second of 490. With this gun, it takes a couple of headshots to bring an enemy down.

The handling of this gun, however, is abysmal. The recoil pattern of the AKM is awful, with extreme levels of horizontal recoil, even with the compensator equipped. Therefore, shooting in full auto mode can result in a lot of shots being missed.

Instead, to counter the recoil, one should use this gun in a burst mode in mid to long-distance combats. This strategy will work with incredible accuracy on ranges up to 50 meters.

Advertisement

Best attachments

Best attachments for the AKM

The accessories for the AKM are easily found in PUBG Mobile. One will need a compensator, a red-dot and an extended quick-draw magazine. The compensator is a must-have for this weapon to work correctly. It is not advisable to go for the suppressor on the AKM, since one needs every bit of recoil reduction on this weapon.

The same goes for the sights. The AKM is ideal for short to medium range combats, and that makes the red-dot a superior choice. The red-dot provides a better vision and is highly beneficial in a short-range.

How to use the AKM optimally?

1) AKM in the early game

As mentioned earlier, the AKM is a short-mid range weapon and is accurate up to 50 meter. However, if one decides to go beyond its range, there are many better 5.56 assault rifle alternatives. The AKM is a beast in the early game as it has the best iron sight among all the PUBG Mobile guns. It also deals an incredible damage to non-armour targets. One can easily shred everyone in the early game with this weapon, even with the iron sight.

Players need to be pretty close to their enemies for the iron sight to be useful. It is recommended to aim slightly lower, to avoid the iron sight from covering up the vision when the recoil of the weapon kicks in.

2) Close combat tips with AKM

When it comes to close combats, AKM is a dream weapon one can have in their arsenal. The inaccuracy of the AKM doesn’t matter at short distances. However, one needs to be very careful using the hip-fire that can be very unreliable at times. While hip-fire is necessary on short-range, going into ADS will be infinitely more accurate.

When gaining a bit more distance(10 meters), the AKM is still amazingly effective. But here, one needs to focus on spray control, as a full auto spray will lead to missed bullets. However, this will be fine in most situations due to the AKM’s high hit damage. If one is out of the effective range of the weapon, bursting the gun will be a requirement as full auto spray is too unreliable.

3) AKM as a secondary weapon

For the AKM to be awarded choice throughout the entire game, one will need a gun that works well between 50-300 meters. One weapon that meets this requirement is the M416. The AKM with a red-dot combined with the M416 with a 6x scope is an excellent combination. This loadout is highly aggressive and extremely versatile and is ideal for countering any situation one might experience while playing the game.

Also Read: 3 reasons why the M416 is the best assault rifle and how to use it.